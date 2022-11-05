Latest Cole Anthony update sure to please fans

The Orlando Magic have been without Cole Anthony since Oct. 26 and based on recent reports, they may be without him for a little while longer. According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Anthony’s return to the court may not be until sometime after Thanksgiving.

Source: Magic’s Cole Anthony expected to be sidelined through Thanksgiving, but there's hope he can return in a few weeks.https://t.co/QZ1j2E6yhS — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 4, 2022

Barring any setbacks, the latest Cole Anthony may return to the lineup would be in early December. Anthony has been sidelined since suffering a right internal oblique muscle injury in late October. He was previously given an indefinite timetable for his return but now it appears as if he’ll be back in the lineup within the next month.

In four games this season, Anthony was continuing to improve upon his standout second-year in the NBA. He was averaging 15.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 35 percent from three-point range. Last season he was putting up 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Anthony played in 65 games last season and was in the midst of proving himself to be one of the Magic’s franchise cornerstones. He was initially selected by the Magic with the 15th pick in the 2020 draft. As a rookie, he saw action in 47 games and put up 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His regular shooting efficiency hasn’t been the best but his three-point percentage has been consistently solid. Through two full seasons and a couple of games this season, he holds a career three-point percentage of 33.8 percent.

The Magic have gotten off to a 2-7 start but pulled off a big win on Thursday over the Golden State Warriors.