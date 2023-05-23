Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce his 2024 presidential run on Wednesday, May 24. Where will he announce it? On Twitter’s Spaces platform, hosted by Elon Musk. Apparently, this occasion is “the very first time” such an announcement takes place on social media, per BBC.

The announcement will take place on Twitter Spaces at 18:00 local time, with a campaign video expected to come later in the evening. Should DeSantis run for president, he will be considered former president Donald Trump’s main competitor for the Republican Party.

Twitter Spaces is a platform allowing users to host audio conversations. If you’re wondering why Elon Musk will be there, it’s because he has 140 million followers—it will definitely reach a wide audience. Musk said before that he wants Twitter to be used as a “public square” for announcements, therefore making his social media platform more relevant.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Musk’s intentions aren’t clear whether or not he’s supporting the Florida governor. However, in the past, Musk expressed support for Ron DeSantis, citing his sensibility and the fact that Musk considers him a “centrist.”

The event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a supporter of DeSantis. The governor is part of a growing list of Republican contenders for the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential race.

DeSantis’ political views are conservative: he views China as a hostile country, coming up with policies to restrict their reach into the United States. He is vehemently against abortion and has supported the restriction of the practice. As for cannabis, he’s opposed to legalizing it.