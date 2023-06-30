Coming off of the 2023 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic are now heading towards free agency looking for players to help accelerate their rebuild. But before signing anyone new, the Magic made sure to take care of two of their own.

Orlando has guaranteed Markelle Futz and Gary Harris' contracts for the 2023-2024 season, via Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Fultz will make $17 million while Harris will earn $13. Both are now locked in with the Magic for at least the upcoming season.

Fultz's NBA journey has been anything but a straight path. However, he has found his home in Orlando after his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. In his four years with the Magic, Fultz has appeared in 158 games, including 131 starts. He has averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is coming off of a career year in which he set new highs in points (14), assists (5.7) and steals (1.5).

Harris has been with the Magic for the past 2+ seasons after coming over in the Aaron Gordon trade. In 129 games – 91 starts – Harris has averaged 9.9 points with 1.8 threes per game. He is one of Orlando's best shooters with a career 39 percent clip from behind the arc.

The Magic are looking to make the postseason for the first time since xx. As they look to surprise the NBA, Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris should both play massive roles. While Orlando is choc full of talented guards, clearly the Magic value what Fultz and Harris bring to the table.

They'll just have to hope it results in actual success.