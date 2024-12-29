The Orlando Magic have been dealing with injuries all season to several of their key players, and it has continued with the latest update to Jalen Suggs.

Suggs suffered a right wrist sprain against the Brooklyn Nets and didn't return to the game. Hopefully, Suggs' injury isn't bad to the point where he has to miss several games, but there's a chance he does since he was ruled out. The Magic guard has been the main player trying to keep the team afloat as they battle all of the injuries they've had.

The Magic have also been leading with their defense, which is a reason why they've still been good even with the injuries.

Magic continue to deal with injuries

Moe Wagner was the most recent player for the Magic that has suffered an injury, and he'll be out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL. Wagner was having one of the best seasons of his career and was making a case for being Sixth Man of the Year for his play off the bench.

Before him, his brother Franz Wagner suffered an oblique injury and is out indefinitely. Franz was also having a good season as he was taking on more of the offensive load for the team due to Paolo Banchero's injury. Banchero was one of the first Magic players to suffer a long-term injury this season, but it looks like he may be close to returning after he was seen at practice doing conditioning work.

Last season, the Magic came onto the scene as a young, exciting team that had the potential to continue to build into this season. There were high expectations for the team, but now, with all of the injuries, the hope is that they can maintain what they have and, at some point, get Franz and Banchero back so they can make a run.