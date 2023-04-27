Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Paolo Banchero would definitely love it if he and Victor Wembanyama can pair up in Orlando. For the NBA Rookie of the Year, Wembanyama’s addition will surely take the Orlando Magic to a whole another level.

The Magic rising star said as much in a recent interview with Malika Andrews on NBA Today, noting that the Frenchman is a really unique player that any team would be lucky to have.

“If we were able to add that guy [Wembanyama], I think it would take this team to another level. That guy’s a player who I don’t think people have seen before in terms of height and skill and movements. How he was able to move at that size, it really don’t make sense when you watch it. So whatever team gets him is gonna be lucky, but if we get him, I think it’s gonna cause a lot of problems for this league,” Banchero said of Wembanyama.

Victor Wembanyama has been making headlines even before the 2022-23 season started, and there’s no denying he’s one of the most hyped athletes since LeBron James–even better than the hype surrounding Zion Williamson before he came into the league.

It certainly helped him that the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron have heaped praise on him, with James even calling him an “alien” instead of a unicorn.

As Paolo Banchero said, his potential addition to the Magic could be deadly. With Banchero establishing himself as one of the better scorers in the NBA, he could become more lethal with a two-way threat like Wembanyama alongside him.

It might be difficult for the Magic to land him, but they are not without a chance. They have the sixth-best odds in the lottery to get the no. 1 pick, and if lady luck smiles in their favor, a Banchero-Wemby pairing isn’t out of the question.