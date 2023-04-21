Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

In the most unsurprising news of the year, Victor Wembanyama has decided to head for the 2023 NBA Draft. The French superstar announced his decision in an interview with Malika Andrews, and the projected No. 1 pick surprised absolutely nobody with this decision.

Victor Wembanyama has officially entered his name into the NBA Draft 🔥pic.twitter.com/F7oQDmIMGq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

“I’m really excited to announce that Im going to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft…I hope it’s big news.”

There is no question Wembanyama goes No. 1 overall, although it remains to be seen which team will have the top pick.

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the best prospect entering the draft since LeBron James, and his highlight tapes and numbers show why. Wembanyama averaged 21.4 PPG with 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists with 3.1 blocks for the Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama is 7-foot-2 and just turned 19 in January, so the sky is the limit for him. He has the entire arsenal of skills, including an unreal step-back three-pointer that he tends to hit on a regular basis.

This stepback three that Victor Wembanyama hit yesterday is simply unguardable. pic.twitter.com/rxLPUZptMo — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) April 16, 2023

Wembanyama is the unheralded top pick, and the NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 16, 2023, as a number of teams aim to win the Wembanyama Sweepstakes.

The five teams with the highest odds are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and the Portland Trail Blazers, in that order. Whichever team Wembanyama lands on, he will become a national sensation, and he will enter the NBA likely as the far-and-away favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Victor Wembanyama has been a household name for years, so his decision to enter the NBA Draft has to be the most obvious draft announcement of all time.