Paolo Banchero is etching his name among Magic legends.

The Orlando Magic's star player Paolo Banchero has etched his name in the NBA history books with a series of performances that outshine even the legendary feats of Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard during their tenures with the Magic. In his last six games, Banchero has been nothing short of phenomenal, averaging an impressive 32.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Banchero's exceptional play has not only captivated fans but has also placed him in the same conversation as some of the game's all-time greats. Between December 29 and January 7, the skilled forward showcased his versatility and scoring prowess. His career-high 43 points in a grueling double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings was a standout performance that underscored his scoring ability.

Perhaps even more remarkable is Banchero's efficiency during this stretch. Shooting 46% from the field and an impressive 45% from beyond the arc, he has demonstrated a rare combination of volume scoring and efficiency. This blend of high-level scoring and playmaking has not been seen in the Magic franchise since its inception.

Paolo Banchero's ascension among the NBA's elite

His recent string of performances has put Banchero in elite company, joining the ranks of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Luka Doncic. He achieved this by earning his first career triple-double against the Denver Nuggets, further proving his all-around game. Additionally, Banchero became the fifth youngest player in NBA history to have consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, a feat that speaks to his immense potential and significant impact on the league.

This historical achievement by Banchero is a first for the Orlando Magic. No player in the franchise's history has averaged over 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists over a six-game span. This record-breaking performance not only highlights Banchero's skill but also signals a bright future for the Magic, who have long awaited a player of his caliber.

Paolo Banchero is the first player in Magic franchise history to average 32+ PPG, 9+ RPG, and 6+ APG over a 6-game span: (32.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 6.2 APG) 12/29/2023 – 01/07/2024 pic.twitter.com/XRbbJURyUY — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 8, 2024

Paolo Banchero's bid to an All-Star appearance

Under Banchero's leadership, the Magic have compiled a notable 21-15 record this season, showcasing a significant turnaround for the franchise. As the NBA All-Star voting continues, Banchero's recent surge should undoubtedly garner attention. In the league's most recent voting results released last Thursday, he was ranked tenth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, accumulating a total of 163,588 votes. This recognition at the national level is a testament to Banchero's growing influence in the league and his rapidly expanding fan base.

As the NBA season progresses, all eyes will be on Banchero to see if he can maintain this high level of play and lead the Orlando Magic to new heights. His blend of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking is a rare find in the league, and it's clear that the Magic have found a cornerstone for their future.