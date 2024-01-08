Paolo Banchero is leading the Magic to new heights, but can they keep it up?

The Orlando Magic's return home was marked by a spectacular overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks, finishing 117-110. This victory came on the heels of a challenging road trip where the Magic went 1-4, culminating in a morale-boosting win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, their first season sweep of the Nuggets since 2015. The Magic were keen to maintain momentum against their southeast division rivals, the Hawks, who had previously edged them out in a 120-119 thriller in Mexico City on November 9.

Paolo Banchero: Rising to elite status

At the heart of this resurgence is Paolo Banchero, whose performance has catapulted him into elite company. Banchero, following a standout game against the Nuggets with his first career triple-double, continued his impressive streak. He joined yet another prestigious list of NBA legends, being the fifth-youngest player since 1980 to record consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, a feat previously achieved by icons like former Magic player Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Luka Dončić.

Paolo Banchero in the win against the Atlanta Hawks: 35 points

10 rebounds

4 stocks The only younger players to have 30/10 in consecutive games since 1980: • Luka Doncic

• Anthony Davis

• Lebron James

Paolo Banchero's 35-point contribution was instrumental in the win over the Hawks, with 8 crucial points in overtime. The crowd's MVP chants reflected his growing stature.

“Well, yeah, I mean you dream of that. I can’t lie. I mean watching games on TV, you see guys get those chants. Shoot even on 2K, you know score enough points, you start getting MVP chants,” Banchero shared, acknowledging the surreal nature of his achievement.

Markelle Fultz's return to the court

Adding to the Magic's uplift was the return of Markelle Fultz, who had been out of action for two months. His last appearance was in the November loss to the Hawks in Mexico City. Despite Fultz being on a minutes restriction, the guard managed to dish out 4 assists and snag a steal in his 15 minutes on the court.

“I’m just extremely blessed just to have the opportunity just to be able to step back out there with my teammates,” Markelle Fultz said, emphasizing his gratitude and focus on contributing to the team's success. He also noted his intention to improve with each game, “I know myself, I know it’s just gonna get better as the games go along.”

Caleb Houstan the shooter the Magic needed

The game also spotlighted Caleb Houstan's remarkable shooting skills. Houstan, starting alongside Jalen Suggs in the backcourt, had been consistently solid, exemplified by his previous season-high of 4 threes against the Sacramento Kings.

Against the Hawks, Houstan upped his game, hitting 7 threes and finishing with a career-high 25 points. His and Suggs' achievements marked the first time Magic players have hit 7 or more threes in consecutive games since Dennis Scott and Nick Anderson in 1996. Banchero praised Houstan's performance, “Caleb Houstan played great. He made big shots through the whole game.”

Growing confidence and composure

Reflecting on the team's evolution, Banchero highlighted the Magic's growing poise in tight games. “I think we’re getting to the point where you know, we’re not phased by close games,” he remarked. This newfound confidence and composure, according to Banchero, permeate the entire team, from the coaching staff to the players.

With their recent victory over the Hawks, the Magic have elevated their season record to an impressive 21-15, reclaiming the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. This triumph not only boosts their standing but also sets the stage for their next challenge: a high-profile matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves, currently the top team in the Western Conference with a record of 25-10, are set to face the Magic at the KIA Center on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET.

This upcoming game is anticipated to be a compelling contest, especially as the Timberwolves are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, led by the dynamic duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The Magic's performance against such a formidable opponent will be a crucial test of their capabilities and a potential indicator of their readiness to compete at the highest level in the league.