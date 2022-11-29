Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic definitely struck gold when they selected Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Having recently only turned 20 years old in mid-November, Banchero has come out of the gates as one of the best scoring rookies the league has ever seen. Alas, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets gave Banchero and the Magic a sobering reminder of how far they’re yet to go in terms of their rebuild after Durant put up 45 points to lead the Nets to a 109-102 victory on Monday night.

After the game, Banchero and Durant shared a moment, with two exchanging kind words to each other. For Paolo Banchero, however, the moment he shared with Durant was such a surreal one, given how the 20-year old rookie grew up admiring one of the greatest small forwards in the league in Durant, who began his career playing for Banchero’s hometown team, the Seattle Supersonics.

“That’s one the guys I always watched growing up. He played for the Sonics. Came to Seattle for the Pro-Am. I remember watching him when I was really young, like 12 years old watching him play in Seattle Pacific gym. So it was crazy to be on the NBA floor against him. It’s a full circle moment,” Banchero said, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Similar to what Banchero is doing at the moment, Kevin Durant entered the NBA at 19 years old and immediately established himself as someone who could, one day, be one of the best ever to put the ball through the hoop. The Sonics also struggled in Durant’s rookie year, scuffling to a 20-62 record. However, Seattle was unable to reap the rewards of their draft bounty, as the franchise moved to Oklahoma City shortly thereafter.

Nevertheless, Paolo Banchero still sees Kevin Durant as a Sonic; for Durant’s part, he has always been supportive of an eventual NBA return to the city of Seattle.

“Oh yeah, for sure [he’s still a Sonic for me]. He won Rookie of the Year while playing for the Sonics. That’s proud for me, proud for the city to be able to claim him,” Banchero added.

If Banchero continues his nightly scoring exploits, he’d likely join Kevin Durant as a fellow Rookie of the Year. And perhaps in 15 years time, a rookie from Seattle or Orlando would go on to embrace Banchero in a similar manner.