Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero could soon find himself in the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversation, according to teammate Wendell Carter Jr. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Carter expressed full confidence in the young star’s potential to contend for the league’s highest individual honor.

“He’ll definitely be in the MVP conversation,” Carter declared when asked about Banchero’s prospects for the upcoming 2024-25 season. His remarks reflect the growing belief within the Magic organization that Banchero, who continues to make rapid strides, is on the cusp of elite status.

Banchero, a 21-year-old forward and the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has already shown significant growth over his two seasons in the league. His performance in the 2023-24 campaign, which saw him average 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, earned him his first All-Star appearance. That production, combined with his leadership in helping the Magic secure a playoff berth, has fueled speculation that he is primed for an MVP-caliber season.

Carter’s confidence in Banchero stems from the forward's marked improvement in key statistical categories. The young forward has displayed a well-rounded game, contributing across multiple facets, which makes him a versatile threat on the court. His ability to score, rebound, and distribute the ball has not only raised his profile but also the expectations of his teammates and fans alike.

Paolo Banchero could be the youngest MVP since Derrick Rose

Banchero’s potential MVP candidacy has additional historical significance. If he were to claim the award, Banchero would become the youngest MVP in NBA history. By the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season, Banchero would be 22 years and 153 days old. Based on the typical timing of the MVP announcement in mid-May, Banchero would likely be around 22 years and 184 days by that time, narrowly surpassing Derrick Rose, who won the MVP award at 22 years and 191 days in 2011. While this is an estimate, achieving such a feat would place Banchero among elite company and cement his status as one of the NBA’s brightest rising stars.

Moreover, Banchero could follow in the footsteps of Kevin Durant, who finished in the top five of MVP voting during his third NBA season in 2009-10. Should Banchero manage to break into the MVP conversation, he would join a prestigious list of young players who have rapidly ascended to the league’s upper echelon.

Carter Jr. also shared optimism about the Magic’s overall prospects, believing that Banchero’s continued growth will elevate the team. The Magic pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a hard-fought seven-game series in last year’s playoffs, and Carter envisions an even deeper postseason run for the squad. When asked about Orlando’s potential to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025, Carter expressed confidence in the team's ability to build on their recent success.

With Paolo Banchero at the forefront, the Orlando Magic appear poised to make waves in the NBA, both on the individual and team level. As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, all eyes will be on Banchero to see if he can live up to the high expectations set by his teammate.