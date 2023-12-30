Paul George opened up on guarding prime Derrick Rose

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George spoke about facing prime Derrick Rose on the Chicago Bulls in his first playoff series. Paul George admitted that Derrick Rose was on another level at that time, but it helped him build confidence in the long run.

“I remember in the playoffs, like, we're going over schemes, matchups, who's guarding who, and they like, ‘Alright P you got D Rose.'” Paul George said on Podcast P. “Wait what? I just started playing. Like y'all trust me guarding the MVP? So I'm like ‘alright, bet' I'll take the challenge. It was crazy matching up with him, and seeing him in front of me. Cause I'm not gon' lie, that year, bro he was untouchable. And I felt I played good against him and I look at the box score, 40. God damn, I thought I was on his s**t today. That series took me deep into my career in terms of like, ‘alright if I can guard him. I can matchup with anybody.' I've never seen anybody else other than Ja. I've never seen anybody else that had that ability. … He'll punch that motherf***er on you too.”

Of course, George eventually developed into one of the best wings in the league, and he is one of the cornerstones of the current Clippers team that is hoping to win the organization's first championship. It will be interesting if that does happen for the Clippers. It will partially be due to George growing as a young player after facing Rose at peak form.