By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Even Paolo Banchero is in awe after watching his Orlando Magic teammate Bol Bol pull off an epic spin move over Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Banchero himself turned a lot of heads during the game that saw them win 135-124, but there’s no doubt Bol took the brightest spotlight with his highlight play that has since went viral.

Late in the second quarter of the contest, the Magic big man rebounded a Hawks miss and brought the ball to the other end. Instead of passing the ball, however, he took matters into his own hands. After leaving Young with an incredible spin, Bol proceeded to attack the basket and throw the ball down,

Of course the whole Magic bench and the home fans were hyped up about it. And Banchero himself couldn’t hold back his delight as well, tweeting “Unbelievable” along with laughing and 100 emojis.

Even better, Bol Bol actually finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. He made seven of his 13 attempts from the field, including going 3-of-4 from beyond the arc as the Magic destroyed the slumping Hawks.

With that said, we can’t blame Paolo Banchero for being really excited for his teammate. Bol has been phenomenal so far this year for Orlando, averaging improved numbers of 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. While he needs more consistency, he is certainly starting to become the promising player he was expected to be when he arrived in 2019.