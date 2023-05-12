A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

In spite of the fact that he’s been retired from the NBA for more than a decade now, there’s no denying that the great Shaquille O’Neal still remains to be one of the most prominent players around the league. He also happens to be a very successful player-turned-entrepreneur, with the 51-year-old currently boasting an estimated net worth of around $400 million.

Given his financial success post-NBA, it’s no surprise that Shaq now wants to plow back some of that earnings to the game that he loves. In a recent interview, O’Neal was asked about his desire to someday return to the NBA — not as a player, obviously, but perhaps as a head coach. Shaq made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of doing so:

“I probably wouldn’t be able to coach. I have an old-school mentality,” Shaq said. “… I’ve coached my son in AAU, we won a championship. It was actually very fun, but never again.”

O’Neal also admitted that no team in the NBA has approached him for a potential coaching job. Somehow, it just doesn’t seem like a good fit for the 7-foot-1 giant. However, Shaq has also made a clear indication of his desire to be a team owner someday, with his eyes peeled on the Orlando Magic:

“I’m still looking to be an owner. I’m interested in a certain team in Florida,” he said. “… I don’t know (if it’s for sale), but if it is, I want to be the guy.”

Shaq was then asked if he was referring to the Miami Heat as the “team in Florida,” to which O’Neal responded by saying that “It’s not Miami.” There are only two teams in Florida and the other one happens to be the Magic — the same team that Shaq spent the first four years of his career with.

This also isn’t the first time that Shaquille O’Neal has made public his desire to join the ownership group in Orlando. Whether or not he gets his wish in the near future, however, still remains to be seen.