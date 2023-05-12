Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Anthony Davis suffered a head injury during the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 5 loss versus the Golden State Warriors. NBA Hall of Famers and current analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley were seen laughing on TNT’s Inside the NBA after Davis left the game in a wheelchair.

Inside the NBA crew while talking about Lakers-Warriors & Anthony Davis: Ernie Johnson: "What are you laughing about?" Shaq: "I'm laughing at Chuck." Charles Barkley: "Shaq is over there crumbling up paper… We need to go to that next game quickly."pic.twitter.com/yNIOm5DaO3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Shaq recently addressed the Anthony Davis incident, stating that he wasn’t making fun of anybody, per Jason Jones of The Athletic.

“I ain’t making fun of nobody, that’s not what I do,” Shaq said. “But I do know you’re not going to stop me from playing in that Game 6.”

Anthony Davis has dealt with injury trouble throughout his career, but it isn’t difficult to see why Shaq and Barkley’s antics may have come off as insensitive given the Anthony Davis head injury. Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis is still on track to play in Game 6 and isn’t in concussion protocol.

Shaq also commented on injuries he endured during his career, which helped explain his reaction on TNT.

“You see why I walk funny?” O’Neal said. “Because I sucked it up. You see why my toes don’t bend? Because I sucked it up.”

Nevertheless, O’Neal and Barkley faced backlash. In the end, it is just positive to hear that Anthony Davis seems to be okay.

The Lakers currently lead the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals 3-2. Los Angeles had some inconsistencies throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but they are playing some of their best basketball in the NBA playoffs. If Anthony Davis is cleared for Game 6, the Lakers will have a strong chance of closing out the series.