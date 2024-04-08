In the swirling vortex of NBA offseason rumors, the Orlando Magic’s interest in Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson has surfaced as a tantalizing possibility, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.
“One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay a ton of money next summer,” Kawakami wrote.
With the Magic preparing to enter the offseason with $66 million in cap space, the allure of acquiring a player of Thompson's stature is compelling.
Why Klay Thompson is an ideal fit for the Magic
The Magic's interest in Thompson isn’t unfounded. Currently languishing in the bottom half of the league for three-point shooting, with an average of 11.1 per game at a 35.3% rate, and scoring an average of 110.6 points per game, Orlando is in dire need of an offensive boost. Thompson, in what is considered his worst season from beyond the arc, still manages a 38% shooting percentage, which would rank him among the Magic's best shooters.
Integrating Thompson with young talents such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner could enhance Orlando's offensive strategy, potentially elevating Thompson’s three-point shooting percentage to the 40% mark, reminiscent of his career's prime. The Magic previously signed Joe Ingles to improve their perimeter shooting and add veteran leadership. It's a role that Thompson could similarly fulfill, leveraging his championship experience to elevate the team's competitive edge.
Pursuit of Klay Thompson may hinder the Magic’s progress
However, the financial implications of courting Thompson, who currently commands a salary exceeding $43 million, pose a significant constraint. Such an investment might restrict Orlando's ability to diversify its talent pool, considering players like Buddy Hield, Gary Trent Jr., Doug McDermott, and Malik Beasley as potential additions to boost the team’s shooting efficiency without compromising financial flexibility.
Thompson's age (34) and injury history, including missed seasons and a dip in performance during critical playoff matchups, warrant caution. Notably, Thompson's output in recent playoffs underline the risks associated with relying on his erstwhile prowess.
He averaged 16.2 points on 34.3% shooting, scoring a dismal eight points on 3-for-19 shooting in a decisive game. He also had a subpar performance in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, averaging 17 points on 35.6% shooting and ending Game 6 with 12 points on 5-for-20 shooting,
Orlando's current stature and future considerations
Currently, the Magic are positioned as a formidable force in the Eastern Conference, sitting third with a record of 46-32, just a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks who are at 47-31. With only four games left in the regular season, the Magic find themselves in a razor-thin margin scenario that could decisively influence their playoff seeding and momentum.
This standing not only underscores the competitive prowess Orlando has displayed throughout the season but also marks them as a team on the cusp of a breakthrough. The outcome of these final games, particularly given their direct implications for standings and the potential for head-to-head matchups with key rivals like the Bucks, will serve as a pivotal assessment period for future roster decisions this summer.
The Magic's pursuit of Klay Thompson, while enticing, is fraught with potential pitfalls that extend beyond financial strain to include considerations of long-term team development and strategic depth. As such, the speculation surrounding Thompson joining Orlando remains a captivating narrative, albeit one more aligned with fantasy than the pragmatic approach required for the Magic's sustained growth and success.