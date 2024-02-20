Could Klay Thompson leave the Warriors and head to the Eastern Conference?

The Golden State Warriors are set to face some major decisions in the offseason, one of which could pertain to five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson. Currently eligible to receive an extension from the Warriors, Thompson appears to be on a collision course with unrestricted free agency. Could this ultimately lead the 34-year-old to join a new team, perhaps a young and rising team in the Eastern Conference like the Orlando Magic?

After remaining quiet at the NBA trade deadline, many around the league are keeping an eye on the Magic as to what they have planned moving forward, especially since they have the means to free up a massive chunk of cap space. Paolo Banchero recently made his first All-Star appearance, and Franz Wagner has also put together an All-Star-like campaign in Orlando. As a result, the Magic are increasingly being mentioned as a possible landing spot for Thompson in free agency, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Recently, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers were named as two possible suitors for Klay as well by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Klay Thompson's future uncertain with Warriors

Stephen Curry signed a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors in 2021, and Draymond Green received a $100 million long-term deal with the team this past offseason. Thompson, the other core member of Golden State's dynasty, had preliminary extension discussions with the Warriors over the summer, but he ultimately declined a two-year, $48 million extension from the team.

Now, with Klay having arguably the worst season of his career and holding no extension talks with the Warriors, it continues to look likely that he will become one of the better unrestricted free agents available on the open market.

In a total of 50 games this season, Thompson has averaged 17.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent from three-point range. By any other player's standards, these numbers represent a really solid season, hence why various playoff-contending teams will want to show interest in Thompson when he hits free agency.

However, Klay has remained adamant about the fact that he wants to remain with the Warriors until the end of his career.

“Yes. Absolutely. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” Thompson told The Athletic before the season. “To play for one franchise, man? That’s so rare. In any sport. Football. Baseball. Basketball. Australian Rules Football. To play for one club is insane. It’s some real legendary stuff. Even what Udonis Haslem did. He’s revered in Miami. Locally. That’s what I cherish.”

Thompson once again reaffirmed his desire to remain with Golden State prior to the All-Star break, claiming that he only wants to continue chasing titles with Curry and Draymond. From Steph's point of view, he too wants Klay to remain with the Warriors, recently telling ESPN that the notion of him, Thompson, and Green spending their entire careers with Golden State has been a “motivator” for them.

What the future holds for Thompson and the Warriors is unclear, given their struggles all season long. Currently 27-26 coming out of the All-Star break, the Warriors have a lot of work to do in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.