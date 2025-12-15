The Tennessee Titans haven't had much to cheer about throughout the 2025. But in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made one of the most jaw dropping plays of the season.

On first-and-goal, Simmons entered the game on offense. Ward was forced out of the pocket and was nearly sacked. But Simmons found a wide open spot on the end, and Ward managed to spot him. With an across the body throw, it wasn't your usual ‘big man' touchdown.

Holy smokes! Cam Ward just threw a TD pass to Jeffery Simmons. 😱 pic.twitter.com/1V0kPwygCL — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for the Titans, the Ward to Simmons touchdown wasn't enough as the 49ers came away with a 37-24 victory. Tennessee cut the lead down to as close as four, but they never held a lead throughout the matchup.

Still, with a 2-12, the Titans are playing for development and pride at this stage of the season. Both Ward and Simmons, two of Tennessee's core players, proved why the franchise is building around them against the 49ers.

Simmons put up seven tackles, two for a loss and a sack. As long Tennessee continues to struggle, the defensive tackle will find himself in trade rumors. But the Titans have been reluctant to trade him and are planning for him to continue to lead the defense.

As the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans' offense hinges on Ward's production. Against the 49ers, he completed 18-of-29 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. While he hasn't broken the 200-yard mark in three games, Ward now has two touchdown passes in back-to-back starts.

The Titans will continue to rely on Ward and Simmons as they rebuild their franchise. It seems unlikely a Ward to Simmons touchdown pass package will be added to the playbook. But hey, if it works…