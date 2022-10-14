Major NFT Gaming Projects are Moving to ImmutableX

Major NFT gaming projects are opting to migrate to the platform ImmutableX. Read on to learn more about ImmutableX and why many NFT projects are making the switch.

Top-Tier Web3 Gaming Projects are Opting to Move to ImmutableX

Major NFT gaming projects are now making the switch to ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform. Many of these projects have cited greater stability, scalability, and security as top reasons for making the switch. Additionally, other projects have stated a need for a fully dedicated chain that can help them incur little to no gas fees and avoid transaction delays. Developers have found moving to ImmutableX to be very simple, noting that they could easily implement Immutable APIs.

In addition to the stability that ImmutableX provides, and to help bring in more projects, ImmutableX launched a $500 million developer and venture investment fund back in June of this year. By providing blockchain gaming expertise and support to developers, this capital will help boost the growth of the ImmutableX protocol. The support includes advisories for tokenomics, community and marketing support, and game design.

Robbie Ferguson, co-founder and president of Immutable, said this in a statement: “So many top-tier Web3 projects choosing to build on ImmutableX is great recognition for what we’re building — and we’re just getting started. I’m very excited by the caliber of projects partnering with Immutable and the pace at which they’re joining. As Immutable brings the next billion players to web3, continuing to build the most scalable, secure and developer-friendly network will be crucial in enabling builders to bring their creative visions to life.”

Ferguson also added that ImmutableX is “witnessing a demand for security, stability, and scalability in the industry.” The platform’s gas-free and carbon-neutral environment, together with its high network uptime, and vertically integrated APIs helps studios provide a much better user experience for gamers. “We believe this trend will continue as the web3 industry grows,” he said.

What NFT projects are making the switch?

One project moving to ImmutableX is Delysium, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in an AI-powered open world. More examples include games like Ember Sword and Cross the Ages, which were first built on the Polygon platform. Other games like Deviants’ Faction, Tatsumeeko, Undead Blocks, and StarHeroes are also moving to ImmutableX following the collapse of Terra Network.

In addition to projects migrating, brand-new projects are coming in. Last March, Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the launch of new hybrid physical and NFT trading cards, with digital parts minted on ImmutableX. Aside from that, in August, Gary Vaynerchuk, the creator of the NFT collection VeeFriends, announced Book Games on ImmutableX.

