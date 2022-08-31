The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the big leagues today, even wowing teammate Michael Fulmer to the point where the latter said that he wanted to retire after seeing a ridiculous Duran pitch.

"It makes me want to retire. I don't know how he does it." Duran's 100 MPH splitter has Michael Fulmer's mind in a pretzel | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/DmHCUt4Bpz — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) August 30, 2022

In case you missed it, this is the stupidly insane pitch Michael Fulmer was talking about.

Jhoan Duran became the first pitcher in MLB history yesterday to throw an off-speed pitch at 100mph (splitter). pic.twitter.com/IwYK4SJJ0s — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) August 30, 2022

Duren doesn’t usually turn to his slider, but when he does, it’s almost an automatic out for him. He entered the Red Sox game with his slider making up for just 4.97 percent of his pitches, but that same pitch has resulted in a 60 percent whiff rate. Good luck hitting that.

Michael Fulmer, of course, is also only starting to find out how good of a pitcher Duren is. It’s still just less than a month ago when he was traded to the Twins by the Detroit Tigers for Sawyer Gipson. Fulmer isn’t too shabby of a pitcher himself. The former All-Star has a 4-5 record so far this season with a 3.20 ERA and 3.23 FIP along with a 1.246 WHIP and 120 ERA+.

The Twins are going to need Duren and Michael Fulmer to be steady on the mound, as they continue to chase the Cleveland Guardians for the top no. 1 spot in the American League Central division.