Warriors fans put the brunt of the blame for their collapse against the Kings on head coach Steve Kerr for some of his puzzling decisions.

The Golden State Warriors entered their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night with a puncher's chance of making it to the knockout stage. All they needed to do was to win by 12 points or more, then they'll have a better point differential than the Kings, the leader of their group. And for most of the night, it seemed like the veteran Warriors team, a squad that has had the Kings' number since beating them in the 2023 NBA playoffs, would pull out yet another crucial victory.

However, despite leading by 16 points with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Warriors proceeded to melt down bit by bit en route to a 124-123 loss to the Kings. While there are plenty of factors to blame for the Warriors' collapse, fans went on to put the brunt of it on head coach Steve Kerr for some of his puzzling decisions.

Fans were irate that Kerr decided to take out Moses Moody to roll with a more experienced unit — a move that clearly did not pay off. Moreover, others were also confused with Kerr's decision to pull Stephen Curry in the middle of the fourth quarter to give Cory Joseph some minutes.

“Steve Kerr with mistake after mistake in the 4th. Benches Steph and then subs out a red hot Moses Moody who is the only guy who can make a shot right now,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Steve Kerr taking Moses Moody out is quite a choice, that's all I'ma say.”

The Warriors' meltdown was one of epic proportions, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. They led by five points with less than a minute to go in the game thanks to an Andrew Wiggins tip-in, but the Dubs proceeded to choke from there, turning the ball over twice in consecutive possessions, paving the way for a Malik Monk game-winner.

Steve Kerr's success over the years has earned him the benefit of the doubt, but it's clear that the tide is turning when it comes to the public's perception of his coaching.

“Also Steve Kerr is mid idk how many more games the world needs to see,” one fan expressed. Another fan even called for his firing altogether: “Just fire Steve Kerr because this old piece of st don’t know how to deal with young talent.”

There's no reason for the Warriors to do anything drastic. But if the Dubs plunge down the standings, the front office may end up having no choice.