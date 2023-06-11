Manchester City (Man City) coach Pep Guardiola has some bold, confident jokes for Real Madrid after winning the Champions League.

Guardiola has made history by becoming the first coach to win the UCL title in two different occasions with two different teams, and it looks like he's far from over. He sarcastically calls out Real Madrid, saying that they're coming for their 14-time Champions League titles:

“Be careful Real Madrid, we're 13 UCLs away, but we're coming for you,” the Spanish coach said, per Fabrizio Romano. “We are on our way! If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Real Madrid holding a record 14 Champions League titles, Guardiola's comment serves as a warning shot to the Spanish giants, indicating that Man City is determined to close the gap. Having previously guided Barcelona to Champions League triumphs, Guardiola is well-versed in the intricacies of conquering European football.

Now, at Manchester City, he has assembled a formidable squad that has consistently challenged for the top honors in domestic and continental competitions. Said squad features notable stalwarts such as Ilkan Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.