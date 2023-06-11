Manchester City (Man City) coach Pep Guardiola has some bold, confident jokes for Real Madrid after winning the Champions League.
Guardiola has made history by becoming the first coach to win the UCL title in two different occasions with two different teams, and it looks like he's far from over. He sarcastically calls out Real Madrid, saying that they're coming for their 14-time Champions League titles:
“Be careful Real Madrid, we're 13 UCLs away, but we're coming for you,” the Spanish coach said, per Fabrizio Romano. “We are on our way! If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you.”
With Real Madrid holding a record 14 Champions League titles, Guardiola's comment serves as a warning shot to the Spanish giants, indicating that Man City is determined to close the gap. Having previously guided Barcelona to Champions League triumphs, Guardiola is well-versed in the intricacies of conquering European football.
Now, at Manchester City, he has assembled a formidable squad that has consistently challenged for the top honors in domestic and continental competitions. Said squad features notable stalwarts such as Ilkan Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.
As Guardiola sets his sights on surpassing Real Madrid's European success, his words reverberate throughout the footballing world. His determination to catch up to the record-holders serves as a motivating factor for his players, as they strive to make their mark in the history books.
The battle for European supremacy is set to intensify, with Guardiola's Manchester City emerging as a genuine contender to challenge the established order. Real Madrid, and indeed other European powerhouses, will need to remain vigilant, for Guardiola's words carry weight and indicate that Man City's quest for European dominance is gaining momentum.
As the footballing world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama of the coming seasons, one thing is clear: Pep Guardiola and Man City are a force to be reckoned with, and their pursuit of glory shows no signs of waning.