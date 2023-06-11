Pep Guardiola has etched his name in the annals of football history, becoming the first coach ever to secure the prestigious Champions League treble on multiple occasions after his recent triumph at Manchester City (Man City).
Guardiola joins an elite club of coaching legends who have attained the silverware, but he stands alone as the only coach to do it more than once, per Fabrizio Romano.
It wasn't easy, and luck had to play a role, according to the Spanish coach.
Pep Guardiola is the first coach ever to win the European treble on multiple occasions 🏆✨
Barcelona 2008-09 🏆🏆🏆🔵🔴
Manchester City 2022-23 🏆🏆🏆🔵✨
Pep’s making history. pic.twitter.com/hgnTxSkuLv
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2023
Guardiola's first European treble came during his tenure at Barcelona in the 2008-09 season. Guiding the Blaugrana to unprecedented success, his team captured three major trophies – the Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey. With a star-studded squad that boasted the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta, Guardiola propelled Barcelona to an era of dominance and redefined the concept of modern football.
Now, in the 2022-23 season, Pep Guardiola has replicated his triumphant feat, this time with Man City. The Citizens' emphatic victory in the Champions League final against Inter Milan completed the treble, with Guardiola's team also clinching the Premier League and the domestic cup. This unprecedented achievement solidifies Guardiola's status as one of the greatest coaches of his generation.
With his name now forever engraved in football history, Guardiola stands as a beacon of inspiration for coaches and aspiring young talents. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unyielding determination serve as a testament to the impact a visionary leader can have on the beautiful game.
As Pep Guardiola basks in the glory of his historic achievement, his focus will undoubtedly shift towards new challenges such as the demands of the schedule on Man City's players. While his European treble triumphs have secured his legacy, Guardiola's relentless pursuit of perfection ensures that his journey in football is far from over.