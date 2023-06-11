Pep Guardiola has etched his name in the annals of football history, becoming the first coach ever to secure the prestigious Champions League treble on multiple occasions after his recent triumph at Manchester City (Man City).

Guardiola joins an elite club of coaching legends who have attained the silverware, but he stands alone as the only coach to do it more than once, per Fabrizio Romano.

It wasn't easy, and luck had to play a role, according to the Spanish coach.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Pep Guardiola is the first coach ever to win the European treble on multiple occasions 🏆✨ Barcelona 2008-09 🏆🏆🏆🔵🔴 Manchester City 2022-23 🏆🏆🏆🔵✨ Pep’s making history. pic.twitter.com/hgnTxSkuLv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2023

Guardiola's first European treble came during his tenure at Barcelona in the 2008-09 season. Guiding the Blaugrana to unprecedented success, his team captured three major trophies – the Champions League, La Liga, and the Copa del Rey. With a star-studded squad that boasted the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, and Andres Iniesta, Guardiola propelled Barcelona to an era of dominance and redefined the concept of modern football.