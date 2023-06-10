Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan continues to make a positive impact off the pitch by sending love to a local charity organization before his team's Champions League Final showdown with Inter Milan.

Known for his philanthropy, Gundogan has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives throughout his tenure at Etihad Stadium. He serves as an ambassador for Community Integrated Care, a social care project based in Manchester, where he has spent two of his birthdays volunteering. To commemorate the upcoming Champions League final, Gundogan is supplying Turkish cuisine and beverages for 115 individuals associated with the organization. Additionally, he has written a heartfelt letter expressing his gratitude and admiration for the individuals who inspire him.

“I wanted to write you this letter to let you know that you are a true inspiration for me,” part of the letter reads. “Your strength, resilience, and zest for life are truly awe-inspiring. The challenges you face on a daily basis require immense courage, and your ability to overcome them is remarkable.”

“I understand that life can be filled with obstacles and uncertainties, but please know that you are not alone. The bonds you have formed at Community Integrated Care, the laughter you share, and the support you provide to one another are testaments to the strength and beauty of our community and the human spirit.”