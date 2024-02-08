A man scaled the Sphere is Las Vegas on February 7.

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas has been home to U2 since September. It will also host Phish and Dead and Company pretty soon. In a shocking viral video, a content creator can be seen scaling it.

Scaling the Sphere

The content creator, Maison Des Champs, posted a video to his Facebook from atop the Sphere. He revealed his cause for climbing the high-tech venue, that being raising money for a homeless pregnant woman.

🚨#BREAKING: A Man is climbing the large Las Vegas sphere ⁰⁰📌#LasVegas | #Nevada⁰

Currently, numerous law enforcement and other agencies are responding to an incident at the large concert hall called the Sphere location in Las Vegas, Nevada. This follows the spotting of an… pic.twitter.com/nThjdnyQKl — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 7, 2024

Videos of the man climbing the Sphere, which is 366-feet-tall, and making it to the top. He was arrested shortly after, according to KTNV Las Vegas. It was also noted that he was charged for “destroying property greater than $5,000” and “conspiracy to destroy private property.” His bail was set at $8,000 with a court date set for Thursday, February 8. The fiasco caused the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to shut down local traffic near the venue.

This isn't Maison Des Champs' first adrenaline-fueled venture. A couple of years ago, he protested Nevada's COVID-19 protocols by climbing the Aria Hotel.

The Sphere is a new high-tech venue opened by the Madison Square Garden (MSG) group. It is used for both concerts and films alike, with Darren Aronofsky directing a film exclusive to the venue.

U2 is serving as the inaugural musical act at the Sphere. Their residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, celebrates their 1991 album by playing it in full. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the shows. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is sitting out these shows due to recover from health issues.