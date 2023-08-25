Aymeric Laporte has officially left Manchester City on a £23.5m move to Al Nassr. He becomes the sixth addition to Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in this window after the signings of Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, and Otavio.

According to the reports from Daily Mail, Laporte has signed a three-year contract with Al Nassr. He will be earning £21m a year in the Middle East. By joining the Saudi Pro League, the Spaniard has ended his five-and-a-half-year adventure with the Premier League champions.

Laporte has become the second player to join a Saudi Pro League club from Manchester City this summer after Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian winger left the European champions to join Al-Ahli last month. Laporte will look forward to linking up with Ronaldo and Mane in Al Nassr.

The former Athletic Bilbao man was destined to leave Manchester City following the signing of Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian defender signed for the European champions from RB Leipzig for £77.6m.

The 29-year-old confirmed his departure from Manchester City with a farewell video on his social media accounts. He wrote, “Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you,”

“This is now our history. Thank you, and see you really soon.”

“It has lasted for five-and-a-half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart. When I first joined, I was excited about the prospect of winning trophies. However, I could not have imagined the success we would go on to achieve together,”

“I will always be a City fan, and I look forward to seeing you all again.”