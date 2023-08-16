Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte could be on the verge of joining the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, reported by goal.com. The English club has accepted a bid from Al-Nassr for the Spanish defender, paving the way for a potential transfer.

Laporte's time at Manchester City has recently been marked by challenges as he found himself slipping down the pecking order. In the previous Premier League season, he made only 12 appearances, facing stiff competition for playing time. The situation was further complicated by the arrival of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, another left-footed centre-back, adding more depth to the defensive lineup.

The Spanish defender is keen on securing regular playing minutes to bolster his chances of representing the Spanish national team at Euro 2024. Under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, Laporte is a valuable asset in the left centre-back position, and he aims to maintain his position by staying active on the field. With less than a year until the international tournament, Laporte's eagerness to secure consistent playing time is understandable.

Al-Nassr's active participation in the summer transfer market has been evident through high-profile signings like Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic. The addition of Aymeric Laporte to their roster would undoubtedly enhance their competitiveness and solidify their ambitions for success on multiple fronts. The Spanish defender's potential move could further elevate Al-Nassr's status as a formidable force in the Saudi Pro League, as they continue to make significant strides in building a strong and versatile squad around Cristiano Ronaldo.