Al Nassr are working on a deal to sign Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. The Spaniard was confirmed to be leaving the Premier League champions after the arrival of Joško Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr are set to improve their salary bid to land Laporte this summer. No formal bids are in place yet, but the club representatives and Laporte are close to agreeing on personal terms. Manchester City have given the green light to Al Nassr to land the former Athletic Bilbao man. Now, it is up to the player and his representatives.

Al Nassr are flying high after their recent Arab Club Champions Cup triumph against Al Hilal in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics for the nine-man Al Nassr to be proved enough as the club secured their first Arab Club Champions Cup title in their history.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to add at least two more players after the arrivals of Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic. Jeremy Doku of Rennes seems to be close to becoming a new Manchester City player, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee. The Treble Winners are also in discussions with West Ham United for the signing of Lucas Paqueta. City were initially in for Declan Rice, but Hammers opted for Arsenal's bid instead.

Laporte would be the fourth European signing for Al Nassr this summer. The Saudi Pro League have seen the arrivals of Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana this summer so far.