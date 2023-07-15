Manchester City have made Bayern Munich fullback Benjamin Pavard their utmost priority this summer. The Treble winners have given permission to Kyle Walker to advance negotiations, but a contract is yet to be agreed with the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

According to the reports from the Guardian, Walker is determined to play outside England. He has one year left on his deal and will negotiate further with the Bavarians soon. The England International has grown frustrated with the lack of first-team action at Manchester City. He was a used substitute in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

With Pavard likely to come to the Etihad Stadium and Walker leaving, let’s find out if Pep Guardiola is signing an upgrade or not.

Statistics don’t lie

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyle Walker had a memorable 2022/23 season, winning the Treble with Manchester City. However, in terms of player attributes, Pavard had the better season. This may surprise many Manchester City fans who believe that the England International elevated his game after the loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

However, the reality is that Pavard beats Walker across almost every metric last season. The French World Cup averaged a higher percentage of successful key passes (31% to 4%), pass completion (91.06% to 90.84%), and challenges won (42.65% to 36.89%). Pavard also had a higher percentage of aerial challenges won (2.72) than Walker (1.1).

Considering that he was already seen the heights of France's National Team and Bayern Munich, a new adventure in a different league would not be a bad idea. After all, he will have the chance to play under one of the greatest managers in world football.