Manchester City announced Kyle Walker's contract extension in style.

The veteran defender has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026. He had previously entered the final year of his City contract and was linked with a summer exit with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich said to be interested in his signature.

However, the England international will stay on with the treble winners as Walker took part in an announcement video where he recreated a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street stating that he wasn't leaving.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

You can watch it below:

“I'm thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me,” Walker said in a statement. “I've enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club.

“I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level.

Walker joined City from Tottenham back in 2017 in a £45 million ($55.84 million) deal and has gone on to win 13 trophies with the club since.

Although he's been a pivotal member of Pep Guardiola's side and made 39 appearances in all competitions last season, he didn't start in their Champions League final win over Inter Milan. Additionally, he briefly lost his place in the team during the second half of the season with John Stones preferred in an inverted fullback role.

An injury to Nathan Ake would bring Walker back into the team, but he revealed he was hurt by Guardiola's criticism that he couldn't play in his new system.

That said, Walker has started all four of City's Premier League games this season so far as well as their UEFA Super Cup final win over Sevilla. He was notably captain in all but one of those games.

“We are very happy that Kyle will be here until 2026,” Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain said. “For me, he is the best right-back in the world, a player with a unique set of attributes.

“He brings a very special dynamic to our team. Kyle has been a huge part of our recent success.”