Erling Haaland scored two goals against Everton, again etching his name in Premier League's history books.

Erling Haaland's brief run in the Premier League with Manchester City has been a resounding success, and now he holds a distinct honor in the English league's history books.

Haaland scored two goals in the second half of Manchester City's 2-0 home win against Everton today to give him his 50th and 51st goals in just the 50th start of his Premier League career. This is the most goals any player has scored in their first 50 Premier League starts, according to OptaJoe.

50 – On what is his 50th start in the Premier League, Erling Haaland has scored 50 goals in those games, more than in any other player's first 50 starts in the competition. Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/e1xQ66epj8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 10, 2024

Haaland, who has now played in 53 Premier League matches for City, has scored 52 goals in those matches. His 36-goal season last year broke the league record despite Haaland playing several fewer matches than Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer, who each scored 34 goals while playing 40 or more matches in the 1990s.

This season, Haaland has scored a Premier League-best 16 goals and assisted on five more in 18 matches. His big day at Etihad Stadium today also momentarily pushed City ahead of first-place Liverpool and to the top of the table. But Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley at Anfield today keeps City two points behind in second place with a game in hand.

As City manager Pep Guardiola has said many times, a Premier League title is of the utmost importance, and City has shown its desire to capture its fourth consecutive championship this year. Since a relatively rough three-month stretch in which it went 4-4-3 and slipped as far as fourth place, City has won six straight and taken over second.

Next up, Haaland and City play Chelsea at the Etihad on Feb. 17. The two teams drew 4-4 the first time they met this season on Nov. 12 after Cole Palmer equalized with a penalty in the 95th minute. Haaland scored twice in the match, including a penalty of his own in the 25th minute.