Manchester City‘s manager, Pep Guardiola, has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Erling Haaland‘s potential transfer, dismissing recent reports linking the Norwegian striker with a move to Real Madrid, reported by GOAL. Last week, rumors emerged suggesting Haaland's discontent with life in Manchester and a desire to leave in the summer. Guardiola swiftly refuted these claims, attributing them to attempts at unsettling the prolific forward.

In a recent media interaction, Guardiola reiterated the straightforward process regarding Haaland's future, stating, “If someone wants Erling, it’s easy. Call Man City and ask. It’s what we do when we want to sign someone. It’s not more complicated than that.” He emphasized that decisions about Haaland's contract extension rest with the player, the club, and potential suitors.

When queried about Manchester City's desire to retain Haaland, Guardiola left no room for doubt, expressing, “What do you think? That we don’t want Erling to stay here for one decade? We want him – for a long, long time at this club. For a long time. We are in love with him, we want him.”

Guardiola acknowledged Haaland's impactful contributions since joining City last season, scoring 53 goals during the club's triumphant campaign. While the manager remains uncertain about the future, he conveyed the team's happiness with Haaland's presence and their intention to initiate contract discussions.

As Erling Haaland returns to full fitness following a two-month injury hiatus, Manchester City fans eagerly anticipate his performance in the upcoming clash against Brentford. The Norwegian's scoring prowess, coupled with Pep Guardiola's commitment to retaining him, adds anticipation to Manchester City's future endeavors in the ongoing season.