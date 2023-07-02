It feels like Manchester City haven't settled after having the most outstanding season in their club's history. After securing the Treble, Pep Guardiola is already looking forward to next season and ensuring reinforcements. After walking away from the Declan Rice transfer saga, the Blues are monitoring FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to the reports from the Sun, Barcelona would be willing to demand £90m from Manchester City. The Premier League champions were prepared to offer this fee for Rice before walking away from the transfer. Guardiola wants to bring in reinforcements after seeing Ilkay Gundogan walk away from the club as a free agent.

The former Barcelona manager tried to sign de Jong in 2019, but the Dutchman was wide-eyed by the contract offered to him by the Catalans. The Netherlands International was a massive target for Manchester United last summer as his old boss Erik ten Hag, made him his utmost priority. However, talks between the two clubs collapsed, and de Jong stayed in Barcelona. Now, the 26-year-old is in no rush to leave Camp Nou. Moreover, Manchester United are set to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is reported that Barcelona's representatives are desperate to offload players to improve their club's financial situation. De Jong currently earns £400,000 a week with the La Liga champions and has three years left on his contract. Speaking about his transfer saga last year, Barcelona manager Xavi remained adamant that the Dutchman wanted to stay in Spain.

Xavi said: “He was very clear with me. He wanted to stay with us, and there was no doubt. He is our player, and I am thrilled and satisfied with his performance and leadership.”

“He is in a great moment, like the whole team. I think he is having a good time on the field, which is the most important thing.”