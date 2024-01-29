Manchester City's Kyle Walker has acknowledged making "idiot choices" and "idiot decisions" that led to his split from wife Annie Kilner

Manchester City‘s Kyle Walker has publicly acknowledged making “idiot choices” and “idiot decisions” that led to his split from wife Annie Kilner, reported by GOAL. The 33-year-old England international, who is living alone in a rented £3 million ($4m) property, accepts full responsibility for his actions, admitting that divorce may now be inevitable.

In an interview with The Sun, Walker expressed remorse for betraying Kilner through his infidelity, stating, “I’ve made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her, but there’s pain and hurt. The man that’s meant to love, care and be there for her did this. There have been days in this ordeal where I’ve just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep. The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I’m aware of, and I’ve made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes — I owe it to everyone. My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I’m sorry because, as a family, this isn’t meant to happen.”

Walker disclosed that Kilner decided to end their marriage upon discovering he fathered a second child with 32-year-old model Lauryn Goodman, who is now pregnant. Walker expressed regret for not being honest with Kilner about the situation, acknowledging the pain he caused. He recognizes that his relationship with Kilner may be beyond repair, stating, “Would people think she was mad to take me back? One million per cent… I wouldn’t blame her if she divorced me. I would understand that she had got to a point where enough was enough. I have to respect her decision.”

Despite off-field distractions, Kyle Walker continues to play a crucial role for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola as they pursue success in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup in 2024. Additionally, he aims to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming European Championship.