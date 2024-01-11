Annie Kilner, wife of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, has officially confirmed the end of their marriage

In a recent online announcement, Annie Kilner, wife of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, has officially confirmed the end of their marriage, reported by GOAL. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2021 and shares three children, has decided to spend some time apart, marking a significant development in their 12-year journey together.

The roots of their relationship trace back to their hometown of Sheffield, where Walker and Kilner first crossed paths when he was 17 and she was 15. Their union in 2021 seemed to solidify their enduring connection. However, recent events, including scandals involving Walker and other women, have led them to part ways.

Addressing the media scrutiny surrounding their separation, Kilner took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt statement. She expressed her desire to shield her family from the intense media spotlight, emphasizing the need for privacy during this challenging time. Kilner refrained from delving further into the details, leaving the door closed on additional comments.

This isn't the first time the couple has faced a period of separation. In 2019, Annie Kilner distanced herself from Walker after allegations surfaced involving the England international and reality TV personality Laura Brown. Despite the challenges, Walker managed to regain Kilner's trust. However, new complications arose when Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman revealed she was expecting Walker's child.

On the professional front, Kyle Walker has been a key figure for Manchester City since joining in 2017, amassing 280 appearances and contributing to the club's Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triumphs. The defender secured a new contract in September 2023, dispelling rumors of a potential move to Bayern Munich alongside international teammate Harry Kane.

As the footballer navigates this personal chapter, fans and well-wishers extend their support, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes the well-being of all involved.