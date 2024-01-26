Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, seeking regular playing time, transfered to West Ham after struggling to secure a spot

Manchester City‘s Kalvin Phillips, seeking regular playing time, has sealed a loan move to West Ham United after struggling to secure a spot in Pep Guardiola's lineup, reported by GOAL. The 28-year-old midfielder, an England international, made the switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022 from his childhood club Leeds in a £42 million ($53 million) deal.

Despite being part of the Treble-winning squad last season, Phillips found it challenging to convince Manchester City of his value, starting just two Premier League games in 2022-23 and accumulating a mere 89 minutes of top-flight football this season. Now, he looks to rejuvenate his career under the guidance of David Moyes at West Ham.

Phillips, who will wear the No.11 shirt at his new club, expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge, stating, “I'm really pleased to be here. There's always been a lot of speculation about me moving to West Ham, so I'm really excited to get going now.” He is eager to contribute his capabilities to the team and aims to be part of the exciting prospects for West Ham in the second half of the season.

The deal between West Ham and Kalvin Phillips is a loan agreement without an included purchase option, suggesting no permanent transfer is currently on the horizon. However, this move allows Phillips to showcase his skills, potentially attracting attention for a permanent transfer in the future. Furthermore, Phillips aims to stay in contention for a spot in Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2024, adding another layer of motivation to his loan spell with West Ham.