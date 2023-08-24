Manchester City are trying to explore an agreement for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes before the end of this window. City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his board to sign another midfielder this summer.

Manchester City were actively interested in a move for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, but the deal was called off at the last minute. It was reported that the Brazilian midfielder was involved in a betting scandal as numerous bets were placed on him getting booked in the home game against Chelsea. That bet came true as Paqueta was booked in the 70th minute of the game. There are plans that the Premier League champions will be in for him again in the January transfer window.

Manchester City's primary concern is the long-term injury of Kevin de Bruyne. Guardiola was quick to raise concern about the Belgium playmaker's injury layoff and lashed out at FIFA and UEFA for not protecting the players due to a poor match schedule. Although they have replaced Ilkay Gundogan with Mateo Kovacic, they wanted another midfielder in this window.

Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist, has said that Guardiola likes Nunes' player profile and wants the club to sign him desperately. The 24-year-old was previously linked with a move to Liverpool when he was at Sporting Lisbon, but the move never materialized. He has played 41 games for Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it will be tough to see him leave for the Premier League champions. Wolves are unlikely to sell their main midfielder this late in the window with no guarantee for replacements.