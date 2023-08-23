Manchester City will bid again for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the January transfer window. The Premier League champions were denied the move after the player was reportedly found in a betting scandal.

Manchester City were close to landing Paqueta after the Brazilian midfielder had agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions. The citizens were set to reach an agreement of £80m for the services of Paqueta, but the deal fell off at the last minute.

Multiple outlets opened an investigation into the reported betting scandal involving the Brazilian midfielder. FIFA and Football Association (FA) were quick to react to this news after numerous bets were placed on Paqueta receiving a yellow card in the home game against Chelsea. The bet was successful, as the Brazilian midfielder was booked in the 70th minute.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paqueta has reportedly been dropped from Brazil's 25-man squad as Brazil coach Fernando Diniz wanted him to “sort out his problems.” It has also put his participation in the upcoming Copa America at risk.

Although Paqueta is set to stay at West Ham beyond this summer window, Sky Sports understand that Manchester City will be in for the midfielder in the January window. Although the Premier League champions replaced Ilkay Gundogan with Mateo Kovacic, it is reported that Pep Guardiola wants another midfielder before the end of this window. It remains to be seen if he is willing to wait for Paqueta in January or if he makes a move for another midfielder in the market.

Paqueta moved to West Ham from Lyon last summer for a club-record £51m. He has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 43 games for the Hammers.