Manchester City‘s manager, Pep Guardiola, has expressed his hope to see key players Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker commit to new contracts at the club, reported by goal.com. Both Silva and Walker have been pivotal figures during Manchester City's incredible period of success, which culminated in a historic treble triumph last season. In light of their contributions, the club is now making every effort to retain their services.

While Bernardo Silva's existing contract runs until 2025, there have been reports linking him with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, Kyle Walker has entered the final year of his current contract and has been the subject of rumors connecting him to Bayern Munich.

Guardiola is eager to see negotiations result in contract extensions for both players. In response to inquiries about ongoing discussions with Silva, the Catalan coach shared, “It will be my dream, like Kyle Walker. Hopefully it happens. From the deep of my heart, from the bottom of my heart, I wish [it happens].”

Bernardo Silva, now 29 years old, has been a part of Manchester City since 2017 and boasts an impressive tally of 308 appearances for the club. Similarly, Kyle Walker, who turned 33 last season, joined City in the same summer as Silva and has contributed to 257 games for the club. Together, both players have played significant roles in securing 15 trophies across six remarkable years for the club.

As Manchester City continues to build upon its successes and prepare for the challenges ahead, securing the long-term commitment of key players like Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker remains a priority. Pep Guardiola's earnest desire to keep these instrumental players underscores their importance to the club's future endeavors.