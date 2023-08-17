Manchester City expect Ederson to stay at the Etihad Stadium and remain Pep Guardiola's undisputed goalkeeper. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Al Hilal this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City don't expect any movement in the Ederson transfer. He will likely stay with the Premier League champions despite being linked with Al Hilal. Now, the Saudi Pro League club have their sights on Yassine Bounou as Sevilla have agreed to a €21m fee to sell the Morocco goalkeeper.

Ederson isn't the only Brazilian goalkeeper linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool's No.1 Allison Becker has also seen reports of him moving to the Middle East. However, Becker is guaranteed to stay at Anfield and continue being the No.1 choice for Jurgen Klopp.

Ederson has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal to join Al Hilal this summer. The Brazilian has a contract until 2026 at Manchester City, which is why the Premier League champions can demand a huge fee for their first-choice goalkeeper. However, Ederson won't leave the Etihad Stadium as he believes he is still in his prime shot-stopping form.

Furthermore, the Brazilian goalkeeper has proved to be fantastic in his sweeper role for Pep Guardiola. Since moving from Benfica for £35m in 2017, the 30-year-old has secured 223 clean sheets in 291 appearances for Manchester City. He has helped them win 15 trophies, including the UEFA Super Cup they won yesterday against Sevilla on penalties.

Although Ederson is set to stay, Manchester City are set to bid farewell to Aymeric Laporte, who is destined to leave after the arrival of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.