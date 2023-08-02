Manchester City is set to break transfer records with the finalization of a deal for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, reported by goal.com. The Croatian international has been on the radar of several top European clubs, but it appears that Manchester City is on the verge of securing his signature.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed on a staggering fee of £86 million, which includes add-ons. Gvardiol's medical at the Etihad Stadium is reportedly scheduled for Friday, signaling the imminent completion of the transfer.

The move will make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing the previous record held by Harry Maguire when Manchester United paid £80 million to Leicester City in 2019.

Manchester City's decision to secure Gvardiol's services is a significant addition to their already formidable backline. The club boasted the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding only 33 goals, tied with Newcastle United.

Gvardiol will be joining his fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic at Manchester City, who made a £25 million move from Chelsea earlier in the summer. Kovacic believes that Gvardiol is more than ready to step up to the challenge at City and is confident that the young defender will showcase the best version of himself.

Winning the Premier League title for the fifth time in the last six seasons hasn't made Manchester City complacent. The signing of Kovacic and the imminent arrival of Gvardiol demonstrate the club's ambition to continuously strengthen the squad. Manager Pep Guardiola is likely to continue pursuing more reinforcements to replace players like Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan, ensuring the team remains competitive and continues to challenge for honors. As Manchester City prepares for the upcoming season, fans eagerly await the official announcement of the record-breaking signing of Josko Gvardiol, which will undoubtedly be a defining moment in the club's summer transfer window.