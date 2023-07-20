RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol will complete his medical at Manchester City later on today. The Premier League champions have reportedly agreed a record-breaking fee for the signature of the Croatia International.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Gvardiol will complete the second part of his medical today (Thursday). After that, Manchester City will prepare the documents and contract details. The Treble winners have already agreed personal terms with him. The 21-year-old is set to beat Manchester United's Harry Maguire as the most expensive defender in football history. Maguire secured an £80m switch from Leicester City in 2019.

The 21-year-old Gvardiol became the biggest target of Pep Guardiola earlier on in the summer. He was linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, but the move never materialized. Now, the Croatia International will break the £100m barrier, which will potentially put him ahead of Jack Grealish.

With Gvardiol incoming, it could be the beginning of the end for some Manchester City defenders. One of the notable names is Aymeric Laporte, who has been made available by Guardiola in the market. Alongside the Spaniard, there could be doubts over Nathan Ake's role at the Etihad Stadium. The Netherlands International has firmly established himself as a regular starter under Guardiola.

Gvardiol made 88 appearances in two seasons for RB Leipzig, scoring five goals with the Bundesliga club. As a result of his performances, he managed to win two German Cups with them. He was also included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) after RB Leipzig finished third in the league standings.