Manchester City is close to signing Brazilian wonderkid Savinho from Troyes. The 20-year-old winger is set to become the Premier League champions' first signing of the summer. This move highlights City’s commitment to bringing in young talent to strengthen their squad under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Savinho, whose full name is Savio Moreira de Oliveira, began his professional career at Atletico Mineiro in Brazil. In 2022, he joined the City Football Group when he signed for Troyes, a French club also owned by the group. However, Savinho did not play for Troyes. Instead, he went on loan to PSV Eindhoven and then to Girona.

Savinho's journey to Manchester City

During his loan spells, Savinho gained valuable experience and showcased his talents. His time at Girona was particularly impressive. He played a crucial role in the team's success, helping them secure a third-place finish in La Liga and qualify for the Champions League. Savinho appeared in 41 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists. His performances caught the attention of many, including Manchester City.

The Athletic reports that City has already communicated to Savinho that he will be an integral part of their first-team squad. He is expected to sign a five-year contract with the club. This shows the confidence Manchester City has in his abilities and potential to make an immediate impact.

Currently, Savinho is focused on his international duties with Brazil in the Copa America. He scored his first goal for the national team in their last group game against Paraguay. Fans can look forward to seeing him in action again on Wednesday when Brazil faces Colombia.

The signing of Savinho aligns with Manchester City's strategy of nurturing young talent and integrating them into the first team. Pep Guardiola is known for his ability to develop young players and bring out the best in them. Savinho's pace, skill, and versatility make him a valuable addition to the squad. He can play on either wing and is also comfortable playing through the middle, providing Guardiola with multiple options in attack.

As Manchester City continues to dominate English football, the addition of young talents like Savinho ensures they remain competitive in the long term. The club has a history of signing promising young players and helping them reach their full potential. Savinho's signing is expected to be no different, and fans are eager to see what he can achieve in the Premier League.

