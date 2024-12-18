Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will see his contract at the Etihad run out at the end of the 2024-25 season and there's serious doubts that he'll stay with the Premier League giants. Contract talks have reportedly come to a halt and the Belgian has now been linked to a shocking move overseas to the MLS, according to sources close to GiveMeSport.

Expansion side San Diego FC are reportedly interested in De Bruyne ahead of their launch in 2025:

“GMS sources based in California have been informed that San Diego FC have an interest in landing De Bruyne in 2025, in a move which would see him head to the MLS for the first time in his career amid Manchester City's inability to tie him down to fresh terms.

“His representatives have previously held talks over a potential move to San Diego FC, with his camp having been made aware of their plans and ambitions ahead of their inaugural MLS campaign.”

This would obviously be a massive signing for San Diego as they look to quickly make their mark in Major League Soccer. De Bruyne, 33, is still one of the best playmakers in the world and a huge reason Manchester City has developed into a European powerhouse over the years. However, he's not having the best campaign this term for the struggling Cityzens, who are in terrible form.

The Belgium international has just two goals and two assists in 10 EPL appeearances after spending time on the sidelines with an injury earlier in the season. Last summer, De Bruyne said he was “open to everything” when links to Saudi Arabia came to light. Of course, he'd be able to make insane money in the Middle East — a lot more than if he joined the MLS.

De Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 from Wolfsburg, with many critics saying the Sky Blues made a mistake signing the former Bundesliga standout. Instead, he developed into a world-class talent at the Etihad.

Whether he stays put or heads elsewhere, De Bruyne will always be remembered for his greatness for City.