Manchester City's prolific goal-scorer, Erling Haaland, is back in action as he returns to training following a foot injury that sidelined him

Manchester City‘s prolific goal-scorer, Erling Haaland, is back in action as he returns to training following a foot injury that sidelined him since the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in December, reported by GOAL. Although the injury kept him out of the Club World Cup, Haaland's recovery is a positive development for the team.

City shared glimpses of Haaland's return to training on social media, signaling the striker's readiness to contribute to the upcoming challenges. The timing aligns with City's FA Cup third-round clash against Huddersfield Town, and fans are eager to witness Haaland's impact once again.

While Haaland was on the sidelines, Manchester City showcased their resilience with notable achievements. They clinched the Club World Cup, secured victories in the Champions League against Crvena Zvezda, and triumphed in the Premier League against Luton, Everton, and Sheffield United. Despite the team's commendable performance without Haaland, having their top scorer back adds another dimension to their attacking prowess.

During 2023, Haaland emerged as the leading goal-scorer across Europe's major leagues, finding the net 44 times in various competitions. His return injects a dose of optimism into Pep Guardiola's squad as they aim to maintain their momentum and compete on multiple fronts.

The upcoming fixture against Huddersfield raises questions about Haaland's immediate involvement, or if the coaching staff will opt to gradually reintegrate him into match action. Following the FA Cup clash, City faces Newcastle in the Premier League, presenting an opportunity to narrow the gap to league leaders Liverpool.

As the Norwegian striker resumes training, Manchester City supporters eagerly anticipate Erling Haaland's dynamic presence, hoping it will play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of silverware in the ongoing season.