Manchester United and Newcastle United are engaged in talks with AS Monaco as they fight for the signature of highly-rated defender Axel Disasi, reported by goal.com. The Premier League clubs have approached Monaco regarding the potential signing of the French international, with the Ligue 1 side setting a minimum asking price for the center-back.

According to reports from Sky Germany, both Manchester United and Newcastle United have been informed that Disasi will command a fee of at least €45 million. Manchester United had initially pursued Napoli's Kim Min-jae, but the South Korean ultimately joined Bayern Munich. As a result, United have now shifted their focus to Disasi, following the approval of manager Erik ten Hag. However, their pursuit of the defender will depend on the budget allocated to them after securing the signings of Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Disasi's versatility is a key attraction for potential suitors, as he is capable of providing cover and competition both at center-back and right-back positions. Manchester United's defensive lineup has recently seen the emergence of a preferred central pairing consisting of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Meanwhile, the performances of Luke Shaw at left center-back and Victor Lindelof have further pushed Harry Maguire down the pecking order. United are reportedly open to selling Maguire, with Chelsea rumoured to be considering a move for the England international after he was stripped of the captain's armband. If a deal for Maguire materializes and Chelsea meets United's asking price, it could potentially provide a significant portion of the funds required to secure Disasi's services.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United will continue negotiations with Monaco as they seek to bolster their defensive options. Both clubs are eager to reinforce their squads and will aim to negotiate a lower fee for Disasi with the French club. The battle for Axel Disasi's signature remains ongoing, and it remains to be seen which club will succeed in securing the talented defender.