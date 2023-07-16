The new Premier League season is about to start, and there are many question marks around Newcastle United this summer. The Magpies will play their first Premier League game against Aston Villa. However, there is plenty of time between now and the season's first game for Eddie Howe to make reinforcements.

According to the reports from Italian journalists, the Magpies have lodged a massive £82m bid for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The 22-year-old is considered one of the best up-and-coming superstars in Italy. He was a vital member of the Napoli squad that won the Scudetto title last season. If this move happens, it would represent a transfer record for Newcastle United.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is believed that Napoli haven't responded to the bid of the Magpies. However, the Scudetto winners want to keep Kvaratskhelia as part of their plans for next season. Newcastle United are in for a significant transfer window after securing Champions League football for the first time in almost two decades. With the Saudia Arabia money in their hands, they can flex their transfer muscles, and Kvaratskhelia would just be the first of many moves.

Newcastle United are also set to bid for the former player Jonjo Shelvey this summer. The 23-year-old joined Nottingham Forest in January after seven and a half years at North London. However, he is now surplus to requirements at the City Ground and is looking at moves elsewhere. Shelvey was left out of Forest's pre-season squad, which suggests that his time at the City Ground could end.