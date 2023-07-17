Manchester United has turned down a loan offer from West Ham United for their center-back Harry Maguire, who has been informed by the club that he is free to leave this summer, reported by goal.com. Maguire is in a sticky situation about his future, as he is trying to prove his worth at the Red Devils, a transfer seems more and more likely for the former-captain.

According to The Guardian, the Red Devils swiftly rejected West Ham's bid to secure the services of Maguire on a temporary basis. While West Ham is open to the possibility of signing the defender, they believe the reported asking price of £50 million ($65m) is too high. The London club is exploring alternative options that could include an arrangement with an obligation to buy Maguire in the future. However, matching Maguire's salary demands could pose a challenge for West Ham as they do not possess the financial capacity to meet his expectations.

Maguire's international future could also be at stake, as England manager Gareth Southgate has emphasized the importance of regular playing time for players aiming to secure a spot in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024. Therefore, Maguire may need to make a decision regarding his future in the coming months.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has made it clear that he is keen to move Maguire on, resulting in the removal of the captain's armband from the defender. With the 2023-24 Premier League season on the horizon, Harry Maguire will be eager to find clarity regarding his future and secure a new club where he can continue his career.