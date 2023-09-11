Manchester United fans can finally celebrate the availability of Rasmus Hojlund shirts after a peculiar issue caused a delay in their sale, reported by GOAL. The Denmark international striker, who completed a record-breaking £72 million ($90 million) transfer from Atalanta during the summer, has now become the most expensive forward ever acquired by the Red Devils.

Hojlund's arrival at Old Trafford was met with tremendous excitement, as fans were eager to show their support for the young sensation. However, they were met with disappointment when they discovered that the club had faced an unexpected hiccup.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United was unable to sell Rasmus Hojlund jerseys for over a month due to a peculiar oversight – they did not have any Danish ‘øs' in stock. These unique characters are necessary to correctly spell Hojlund's name on the back of the shirts.

As recently as last Friday, visitors to the Old Trafford Megastore were informed that a delivery of the missing characters was still pending. This issue prevented fans from proudly displaying their support for the record-setting addition to the club.

Thankfully, Manchester United has now resolved the matter, announcing that the crucial “øs” have arrived, and Rasmus Hojlund shirts are finally available for purchase. The 20-year-old forward, highly rated for his potential, made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils as a substitute in a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal. He is eager to make a more significant impact for the team after the international break, starting with a home fixture against Brighton on September 16.

As Rasmus Hojlund aims to provide a solution to Manchester United's long-standing issues in the No. 9 position, fans can now proudly wear his jersey, complete with the correct spelling of his name, and support their exciting new signing in style.