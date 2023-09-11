Manchester United‘s Brazilian forward, Antony, has firmly denied allegations of acting aggressively in an encounter with a second woman while facing disturbing accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, regarding physical and mental abuse, reported by GOAL.

As a result of these serious allegations, Manchester United has announced that Antony will be taking an indefinite leave from the club. The 23-year-old's situation has attracted police investigations in both Sao Paulo and Manchester, and he has been dropped from the latest Brazil squad.

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, has come forward with claims against Antony, alleging aggressive behavior during an encounter in October 2022. She stated, “He tried to have sex with me, and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall, and I hit my head.”

In response, Antony has defended himself by posting mobile phone screenshots on Instagram, including WhatsApp conversations, which he considers as evidence to refute allegations of aggression towards Lana. He also issued a social media statement asserting that the encounter was “intimate and consensual.”

However, Gabriela Cavallin, his former partner, has released a fresh statement through her lawyers, reiterating her call for authorities to take action in light of the allegations against Antony.

In light of the situation, Manchester United has granted Antony leave from training and first-team duties. The club emphasized their condemnation of acts of violence and abuse while acknowledging the importance of safeguarding all individuals involved in the situation, as well as the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.

Antony, who joined Manchester United from Ajax in 2022, has issued a statement of his own, expressing his commitment to addressing the allegations and cooperating with the police investigation to establish the truth.

Antony concluded, “I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.” The situation remains under investigation as authorities work to uncover the facts surrounding these allegations.