Manchester United fans have been eagerly awaiting the debut of Rasmus Hojlund since his high-profile transfer from Atalanta during the summer window. The Danish sensation's readiness to take the field for the Red Devils has now been confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag, who revealed that Hojlund is available for selection and could even start against Arsenal this Sunday, reported by goal.com.

Hojlund, whose signing was one of the highlights of United's summer transfer activity, arrived at Old Trafford with great expectations but was sidelined due to a back injury. However, after extensive rehabilitation and training, he is now primed to make his much-anticipated debut for the club.

Ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with Hojlund's recovery, highlighting his readiness for a starting role. This news will undoubtedly excite United supporters, who have been eager to witness the Danish midfielder in action.

Furthermore, Ten Hag shared that another recent acquisition, Sergio Reguilon, is also poised to feature against Arsenal. Reguilon, the versatile full-back signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, brings a wealth of experience to the squad. Having previously represented Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Atletico Madrid, he is no stranger to the rigors of top-tier football in La Liga and the Premier League.

United's clash with Arsenal promises to be a significant early-season encounter, and the potential inclusion of Rasmus Hojlund and Reguilon adds an intriguing dimension to the fixture. With their respective skill sets and backgrounds, both players have the potential to make an immediate impact and further bolster the squad's strength.

As the Premier League action unfolds this weekend, United fans will be keen to see how these new signings integrate into the team and contribute to the club's pursuit of success in the 2023-24 season.